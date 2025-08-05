Gujarat remains top exporting state in FY25 with ₹9.83 trn exports: FIEO

Gujarat retained its position as India's top exporting state in 2024-25, with outbound shipments worth Rs 9.83 lakh crore, accounting for 26.6 per cent of the country's total exports, FIEO said on Tuesday.

It said despite a marginal dip from the previous year, Gujarat's exports remained significantly ahead of all other states, nearly Rs 4.3 lakh crore more than Maharashtra (Rs 5,57,271 crore), the second-ranked state.

Maharashtra is followed by Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, according to the analysis of the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO).

It added that Gujarat's export dominance continues to be driven by a few high-performing districts, with Jamnagar maintaining a commanding lead at Rs 3.63 lakh crore, largely owing to its petroleum and refinery exports. Jamnagar contributes over one-third of the state's total. The top five export commodities from the state are Petroleum Products, Gems and Jewellery, Organic Chemicals, Pharmaceuticals, and Engineering Goods (Machinery). In 2024-25, Uttar Pradesh contributes Rs 1.86 lakh crore to India's total exports of Rs 37.02 lakh crore. This accounts for 5 per cent of the country's total exports, positioning Uttar Pradesh as an important player in India's export landscape.