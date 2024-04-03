Home / Economy / News / High crude oil prices a cause for concern, India's oil secretary says

Photo: Bloomberg
Reuters New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2024 | 2:01 PM IST
Rising crude oil prices are a cause for concern for the world's third-largest importer of the commodity, India's oil secretary Pankaj Jain said on Wednesday.

As a consuming nation any increase in prices will cause concern and anxiety, Jain said at an industry event, referring to the "geopolitical premium" in crude prices.

If oil prices continue to stay higher for a month longer, oil marketing companies will take an appropriate decision, the secretary said, when asked if there is a case for increasing retail fuel prices.

Topics :rising crude oil pricecrude oil supplycrude oil productionoil sectorOil policy

First Published: Apr 03 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

