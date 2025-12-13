Home / Economy / News / I-T department sends SMS, emails warning of bogus political donation claims

I-T department sends SMS, emails warning of bogus political donation claims

A large number of taxpayers have already revised their Income Tax Returns for the current AY that is 2025-26, and have filed updated ITRs for past years, it added

I-T department, Income Tax Dept
Photo: ANI/Twitter
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 13 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

The Income Tax department has started sending SMS and email advisories to taxpayers for wrongful deduction claims related to unrecognised political parties or charitable institutions, the finance ministry said on Saturday.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said through data analysis it has observed that huge amount of bogus claims have been made on account of donation to Registered Unrecognised Political Parties (RUPPs) or Charitable Institutions and reduced their tax obligations and have also claimed bogus refunds.

"A targeted NUDGE campaign has been launched as a taxpayer-friendly measure, providing them opportunity to update their ITRs and withdraw wrong claims, if any. SMSs and Email advisories are being issued from 12th December 2025 to such taxpayers on their registered mobile numbers and emails," the finance ministry said in a statement.

The CBDT said that evidence gathered from enforcement actions indicated that RUPPs, many of which were non-filers, non-operational at their registered addresses, and are not engaged in any political activity, were being used as conduits for routing funds, hawala transactions, cross border remittances, and issuing bogus receipts for donations. The CBDT carried out follow-up searches against some of these RUPPs and Trusts and gathered incriminating evidence in respect of bogus donations by individuals and bogus CSR by companies, it said.

CBDT's data analytics indicated that many taxpayers are suspected to be indulged in claiming deductions for donation made to suspicious entities or have not provided relevant information to ascertain the genuineness of the entities.

A large number of taxpayers have already revised their Income Tax Returns for the current AY that is 2025-26, and have filed updated ITRs for past years, it added.

"Every taxpayer is advised to ensure that correct mobile and email IDs are mentioned in their filings with the Department so that they do not miss out any communication," the CBDT said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Gujarat leads in FY25 loan growth, Karnataka in deposits, shows data

Premium

India-US trade talks: DPDP Act, Information Technology rules dominate

Premium

'India-Sweden economic corridor positioned for robust expansion'

Cabinet clears India-Oman CEPA ahead of PM Narendra Modi's Muscat visit

India, Oman to ink free trade agreement during PM Narendra Modi visit

Topics :Income taxPolitical donationsonline frauds

First Published: Dec 13 2025 | 4:49 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story