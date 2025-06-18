Home / Economy / News / Icra pegs India's GDP growth at 6.2% for FY26, down from 6.5% in FY25

Icra pegs India's GDP growth at 6.2% for FY26, down from 6.5% in FY25

Leading rating agency ICRA, in its latest outlook, said India's real GDP growth for 2025-26 will be 6.2 per cent, down from 6.5 per cent in the preceding financial year.

GDP, India GDP
Services exports are likely to outpace merchandise export growth, according to the Icra outlook. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2025 | 6:14 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Leading rating agency Icra, in its latest outlook, said India's real GDP growth for 2025-26 will be 6.2 per cent, down from 6.5 per cent in the preceding financial year.

Real Gross Value Added (GVA) growth is also expected to ease to 6 per cent from 6.4 per cent.

Regarding inflation, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is expected to be above 3.5 per cent, while the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) will be over 1.8 per cent for the current fiscal, the report added.

Icra has forecast the fiscal deficit to be 4.4 per cent of GDP for 2025-26, with the current account deficit projected at 1.2 per cent to 1.3 per cent during the same period.

According to Icra, rural demand is likely to remain upbeat, aided by Rabi cash flows and above-normal reservoir levels.

It also said that the combination of the sizeable income tax relief in the Union budget for 2025-26, rate cuts leading to lower EMIs and moderation in food inflation is expected to boost household disposable incomes.

The report added that the tepidness in India's merchandise exports is expected to continue in the near term.

Services exports are likely to outpace merchandise export growth, according to the Icra outlook.

The Centre's capital expenditure is budgeted to rise by 10.1 per cent in 2025-26, which will boost investment activities, it added.

However, private capital expenditure may gain some traction on the face of a muted outlook for exports and uncertainty around trade policies, the report said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Piyush Goyal to visit UK to push India-UK FTA towards implementation

Piyush Goyal in London to discuss FTA, ways to promote trade, investment

India's 6.5% GDP growth in FY25 'creditable' amid global headwinds: CEA

Premium

Transition woes: SFBs' long bumpy road to becoming universal banks

Premium

Draft Income tax Bill, 2025: LLPs likely to retain LTCG benefits

Topics :ICRAIndia GDP growthConsumer Price Index

First Published: Jun 18 2025 | 6:14 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story