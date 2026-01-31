India-EU Free Trade Agreement will boost footwear, leather exports

The signing of the IndiaEuropean Union Free Trade Agreement will be a major boost for the footwear and leather industry and open up new opportunities for exporters, a senior official of the CLE said here on Saturday.

The European Union is the largest market for India's footwear and leather sectors, accounting for 43 per cent of exports, Council for Leather Exports Executive Director R Selvam said.

The Council for Leather Exports functions under the aegis of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry and is the apex trade promotion organisation for India's leather and leather products sector.

"The IndiaEU Free Trade Agreement, which provides for zero per cent import duty in the EU for the footwear and leather sector, will open up new opportunities for exporters and help achieve our envisaged export target of USD 14 billion by 2030," Selvam said.

Speaking to reporters, he said the agreement would enhance cooperation between India and the EU not only in sourcing but also in investments. India and the European Union on January 27 sealed a landmark free trade agreement, billed as the "mother of all deals", with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and top EU leadership unveiling a broad agenda to strengthen trade and defence cooperation and promote a rules-based world order. Appealing to the Centre to implement the Focus Product Scheme for the footwear and leather sector, Selvam said the scheme was crucial to achieving the industry's targeted turnover of USD 50 billion by 202930, including domestic turnover of USD 36 billion and exports of USD 14 billion.

The current turnover of the footwear and leather sector stands at USD 24.6 billion, comprising domestic turnover of USD 19 billion and exports of USD 5.6 billion, he said. Selvam, along with CLE Chairman Ramesh Juneja and senior officials, was in the city to announce the 39th India International Leather Fair (IILF) 2026, scheduled to begin on February 1 at the Chennai Trade Centre. Commenting on the event, Juneja said the India International Leather Fair had served as the largest platform showcasing state-of-the-art technologies and innovations and had been a flag bearer of the Indian footwear and leather industry. The three-day fair will showcase the entire range of leather and footwear products, from raw materials to finished goods. Germany and Italy will have country pavilions at the event.