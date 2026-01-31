New CPI series expected to push India's headline inflation prints higher

On the plus side, there is an expectation that the new series will make the Reserve Bank of India’s inflation targeting mandate easier to meet, and a reasonable rise in the inflation print will bolster nominal GDP growth.
Canara Bank Chief Economist Madhavankutty G said that the new CPI series will be more representative, not just in terms of the revised base year, but also due to the better representation of the consumption basket. “Overall, it will help reflect true price trends in the economy, and aid predictability. We expect retail inflation to move closer to 4 per cent, which will help nominal GDP growth revert to the mean rate of 10-10.5 per cent which augurs well for a healthy fiscal position,” he said.