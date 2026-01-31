New CPI series expected to push India's headline inflation prints higher

The recalibrated weights for the Consumer Price Index (CPI) components under the new series to be released on February 12, are expected to push up India’s headline inflation readings modestly, with the share of core items rising around 10 percentage points and volatile food prices getting a lower say, according to economists’ estimates.

With the weight of food and beverages proposed to be sharply reduced by nearly one-fifth of its current weightage of 45.86 per cent of the CPI to 36.75 per cent in the new series with 2024 as a base year, economists reckon the relatively higher core inflation recorded in recent months could raise the headline retail inflation at the margin. Core inflation is calculated by excluding the volatile components of CPI like food and energy, and was estimated to be around 4.6 per cent in December 2025, when overall retail inflation was 1.3 per cent.