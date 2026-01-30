World Bank to boost private jobs in India with $8-10 bn annual lending

The World Bank Group (WBG) on Friday announced a new Country Partnership Framework (CPF) with India to help accelerate the country’s next phase of growth, with a focus on private sector-led job creation and annual financing of $8–10 billion over the next five years (FY26–FY31).

This follows an earlier CPF implemented from FY18 to FY25, under which the World Bank committed annual lending of $6–7 billion.

With around 12 million young people entering India’s labour market each year, unlocking private investment in job-rich sectors is a central priority for the country’s next phase of growth, the World Bank said in a statement.

“This approach focuses on five sectors that generate locally relevant jobs at scale: infrastructure and energy, agribusiness, healthcare, tourism, and value-added manufacturing,” the statement said.

Investing in both physical and human infrastructure, creating a business-friendly environment, and deploying risk-management tools to support private investment are the three pillars of the World Bank’s global jobs strategy.

According to another World Bank report on the new CPF, the Indian government has asked the institution to anchor the framework by leveraging public funding with private capital and enriching project financing with global knowledge.

The partnership aims to boost private sector hiring by upgrading skills, cutting hurdles for small businesses, and expanding employment opportunities for youth and women. It will focus on diversifying employment beyond agriculture in rural areas, investing in urban infrastructure and human capital, and strengthening energy security.