World Bank to boost private jobs in India with $8-10 bn annual lending

According to another World Bank report on the new CPF, the Indian government has asked the institution to anchor the framework by leveraging public funding with private capital and enriching project financing with global knowledge.
The partnership aims to boost private sector hiring by upgrading skills, cutting hurdles for small businesses, and expanding employment opportunities for youth and women. It will focus on diversifying employment beyond agriculture in rural areas, investing in urban infrastructure and human capital, and strengthening energy security.
“Our strategic partnership aims to help India grow even faster on its path towards Viksit Bharat by 2047. Creating more jobs is at the core of our work. This partnership brings together financing, reforms, and private sector investment to turn growth into opportunity for millions of Indians,” World Bank Group President Ajay Banga said in a statement.