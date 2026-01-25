India, EU move to seal trade pact, deepen security and defence ties

India and the EU are also working together in energy and climate action, space, civil nuclear energy and connectivity. The inaugural India-EU Space Dialogue took place in Brussels in November 2025. The EU’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), which imposes an effective carbon charge of 20–35 per cent on Indian exports such as steel, aluminium, cement and fertilisers, remains a point of contention.
The India-EU mobility partnership agreement is expected to open new pathways for skilled Indian professionals in the EU, with officials saying it will reinforce the economic benefits of the FTA.
The Indian diaspora in the EU numbers around 1.36 million, including 884,718 non-resident Indians and 478,206 persons of Indian origin. The largest Indian communities in mainland Europe are in Germany (260,864), the Netherlands (228,787) and Italy (206,503).