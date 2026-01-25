India, EU move to seal trade pact, deepen security and defence ties

On Friday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met ambassadors from EU member states, where he spoke about global volatility and instability becoming the new normal. He said stronger India-EU relations could help derisk the global economy through cooperation on resilient supply chains, and stabilise the international order through deeper trade, mobility and security partnerships. Von der Leyen arrived in New Delhi on Saturday and was received by Union Minister Jitin Prasada, while Costa arrived on Sunday. European Commission Vice-President Kaja Kallas and EU Trade Commissioner Maroš Šefčovič are also in New Delhi. The FTA will be signed after legal vetting of the text on a mutually agreed date.