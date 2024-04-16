Home / Economy / News / India fastest growing economy during last 3 financial years: Sitharaman

India fastest growing economy during last 3 financial years: Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo: PTI)

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Jaipur
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2024 | 4:55 PM IST
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said here on Tuesday that India has been the fastest growing economy in the last three consecutive financial years and this growth can continue in the coming years as well.

She said the next 25 years will be critical for India. In the financial year 2023-24, India witnessed a growth rate of eight per cent in three quarters and is expecting a similar level of growth in the fourth quarter, she said, adding it has been a sustainable growth.

"India has been the fastest growing economy in the last three consecutive financial years and this growth can continue in the coming years as well. The next 25 years will be very critical for India," Sitharaman said in a dialogue programme with industrialists and businessmen.
 

She said that foreign investors are coming to invest in India due to the credibility of its economy.

"Due to the economic policy, larger macroeconomic stability, stable government, stable taxation policy, transparent tenders and procurement, there has been immense credibility of India's economy abroad. So, the investors are coming here to invest," she said.

Topics :Nirmala SitharamanIndian EconomyGDP growthIndia GDP growth

First Published: Apr 16 2024 | 4:55 PM IST

