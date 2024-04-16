Small businesses in Uttar Pradesh happy with GST; timely payments a concern

On the outskirts of Meerut, nearly 10 kilometres from the main city, lies the sports goods manufacturing hub where work is in full swing.

Among the many micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the area is VATS Sports, whose senior partner, Lokesh Kumar Sharma, praises the Goods and Service Tax (GST) introduced by the government while testing a leather cricket ball. Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"It has worked as an accelerator in our nation's progress and smoothed the operations."

The implementation of GST levied a tax of 5 per cent on clothes. "It helped since we had to bear the expense of buying untaxed fabric, but not anymore," said Shivinder Sharma, chief executive officer of Acctive Sports.



The Bharatiya Janata Party’s manifesto titled ‘Modi ki Guarantee 2024’, promises to "simplify compliances and laws", provide "digital credit", and "simplify the GST portal", among others, for MSMEs.

Aditya Jain (name changed) from GEM, another sports goods MSME in the area, also commended GST. "Previously, even to submit one paper, we had to travel 15 kilometres and give money to get the work done. Now, it’s better."

However, for pharmaceutical distributors, it is different.

A pharmaceutical distributor, not registered under the MSME act, who did not wish to be named, in Muzaffarnagar was facing issues. "Now you can supply anywhere in the country, which impacts our relations with traders in the town."



"We are being sent notices for an error of Rs 2 from four years back, which was not supposed to happen as per the government policy earlier," he added.

Another leading pharmaceutical distributor in Meerut highlighted similar concerns.

According to section 43B(h) of the Income Tax Act, effective from April 1, companies are supposed to pay MSMEs within 45 days of the agreement.

Over 182,000 complaints were filed by small businesses to claim more than Rs 42,000 crore, according to data from the MSME Samadhaan Portal as of March 31, 2024.





The highest amount was to be paid by state governments (Rs 5,886.9 crore), followed by central public sector undertakings (PSUs) (Rs 5,074.4 crore) and proprietors (Rs 3,747.7 crore).



Shivinder Sharma said that the payments are being cleared on time due to the new act. On the other hand, Lokesh Sharma said that their payments are still pending. "We haven't received payment from a state PSU for seven years."

Jain from GEM said that the rule is good, but it will benefit the big players who are not part of the act and have a capacity to give credit for 90 days.

"I am still waiting for a payment whose deadline was extended to 90 days from 45 earlier," said Santosh (name changed) from Quality Flavours Exports, a mint essential oils manufacturer in Moradabad.



Apart from payment delays, the rising cost of raw materials was a worry for a brass and iron manufacturer in the city. "Earlier, work was good but now we are considering alternative work," he added.





Around 60 per cent of the amount payable in disposed applications was settled by the Micro and Small Enterprise Facilitation Council (MSEFC) as of March 31, 2024. Central PSUs had settled the highest amount, with Rs 1,075.2 crore, followed by state governments (Rs 786.5 crore) and proprietors (Rs 407.7 crore).

Lokesh Sharma highlighted the government’s protection of MSMEs in their tenders and improved access to bank loans.