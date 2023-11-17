Home / Economy / News / India granted record 41,010 patents in 2023-24 so far: Piyush Goyal

India granted record 41,010 patents in 2023-24 so far: Piyush Goyal

On this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said this is a "notable feat" and it marks a milestone in India's journey towards an innovation-driven knowledge economy.

Press Trust of India
According to a World Intellectual Property Organization report, patent applications by Indians grew 31.6 per cent in 2022. (Representative image)

1 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2023 | 12:08 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The Indian patent office has granted "highest" number of 41,010 patents till November 15 this fiscal year, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has said.

In 2013-14 fiscal year, 4,227 patents were granted.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"It's a record. Highest ever number of patents granted so far in 2023-24," he said in a post on social media platform X.

On this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said this is a "notable feat" and it marks a milestone in India's journey towards an innovation-driven knowledge economy.

"India's youth will be great beneficiaries of such strides," he said.

The prime minister recently stated that the rise in patent applications in India demonstrates the rising innovative zeal of its youth and is a very positive sign for the times to come.

According to a World Intellectual Property Organization report, patent applications by Indians grew 31.6 per cent in 2022, extending an 11-year run of growth unmatched by any other country among the top 10 filers.

Also Read

Indian patent office to hire 900 people to enhance manpower: DPIIT secy

Patents rights disputes to be examined under Patents Act: Delhi HC

Dream Girl 2 box office collection day 6: Movie inches closer to ₹60 crore

Piyush Goyal, US trade representative Tai to hold virtual meet today

Oppn parties move privilege notice against Goyal over remarks against them

Outward remittances under RBI's LRS rose 26% in Q2FY24, shows data

At next board meeting, Sebi to relax delisting norms: Madhabi Puri Buch

Netherlands, UK, Australia push India's exports in April-October period

Food inflation sole threat to 4% CPI target: RBI 'State of Economy' report

India's GDP to grow 6-7.1% during 2024-2026, growth prospects strong: S&P

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Piyush GoyalNarendra ModiPatentsIndian EconomyIntellectual Properties

First Published: Nov 17 2023 | 12:08 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023

BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

Curse of the knockouts: South Africa's choking history at the World Cups

ICC Cricket WC 2023: Disney Star wants to make Rs 30L from 10-sec ad slots

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributor

Diwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time high

Here's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement

Next Story