India's industrial output growth hits four-month high of 3.5% in July

The Index of Industrial Production (IIP) growth rate in July stood at 3.5 per cent, against 1.5 per cent in June, driven by strong manufacturing activity. This was the sharpest increase in factory output in the last four months, according to data released by the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation (MoSPI) on Thursday.

While the manufacturing sector recorded growth of 5.4 per cent in July, the electricity sector logged a marginal growth of 0.6 per cent. However, the mining sector growth was -7.2 per cent during the same period.

Segment-wise IIP growth

Within the manufacturing sector, 14 out of 23 industry groups recorded a positive growth in July. The top three positive contributors for July include manufacturing of basic metals (12.7 per cent), electrical equipment (15.9 per cent), and other non-metallic mineral products (9.5 per cent). Meanwhile, the manufacture of basic metals, sheets of mild steel and flat products of alloy steel also showed significant growth.