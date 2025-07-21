Monday, July 21, 2025 | 06:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Economy / News / Growth of eight core sectors slows to 1.7% in June 2025, shows govt data

Growth of eight core sectors slows to 1.7% in June 2025, shows govt data

Refinery products saw positive growth of 3.4 per cent. Similarly, the steel and cement sectors recorded growth of 9.3 per cent and 9.2 per cent, respectively

The output of five key sectors — coal, crude oil, natural gas, fertilisers, and electricity — recorded negative growth in June

Aman Sahu New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 6:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s eight core infrastructure sectors' growth slowed to 1.7 per cent in June 2025, down from 5 per cent in the same month last year, according to government data released on Monday.
 
The expansion during the month under review is slightly up compared to May, when these sectors grew by 1.2 per cent.
 
The data on the eight core industries comprise 40.27 per cent of the weight of items included in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP).   

The output of five key sectors — coal, crude oil, natural gas, fertilisers, and electricity — recorded negative growth in June.
 
 
Coal production fell by 6.8%, crude oil by 1.2%, natural gas by 2.8%, fertilisers by 1.2%, and electricity generation by 2.8%.
 
Refinery products saw positive growth of 3.4 per cent. Similarly, the steel and cement sectors recorded growth of 9.3 per cent and 9.2 per cent, respectively.
 
During April-June this fiscal year, the eight sectors expanded by 1.3 per cent, compared to 6.2 per cent during the same period in the last fiscal year.

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 5:45 PM IST

