India looking at low fertiliser subsidy burden, less urea import in FY24

In a recent cabinet decision, the central government has notified the per kilogram subsidy under the nutrient-based subsidy regime for April to September 2023 period. It also revised the subsidy for January to March 2023 period.
The official notification for both decisions shows that there has been a drastic reduction in per kilogram subsidy for all major constituents, be it nitrogen, phosphorus, potassium or sulphur.
Even the per tonne subsidy for diammonium phosphate (DAP), single super phosphate (SSP), and muriate of potash (MoP) has dropped.
According to the latest notification, there has been a sharp reduction to the tune of almost 81 per cent of the per kilogram subsidy for nitrogen in April to September 2023 half, as compared with January to March 2023.
This is mainly due to a reduction in urea prices globally, as well as domestically.
In the case of phosphorus, the fall in subsidy has been less while for potassium and sulphur, the drop has been to the tune of 61 per cent and 16 per cent respectively in per kilogram.
The primary reason for the fall in subsidy has been the decline in international prices of all key components along with some softening of the global energy prices since the Russia-Ukraine war.
In February 2022, the free on board (FOB) price of finished urea was quoted at around $672 per tonne. By February 2023, it shed by almost 29 per cent to $475 per tonne and now it is quoting at even below $400 per tonne.
Similarly, finished DAP prices were quoted at $920 per tonne (CFR) in February 2022, which dropped to $655 per tonne in February 2023, a fall of almost 29 per cent. Currently, it is trading below $500 per tonne.
The price of all other raw material that goes into making finished urea, DAP, NPK, SSP and MOP, has fallen. Prices of phosphoric acid, rock phosphate, ammonia, and sulphur have fallen by more than 20-60 per cent in more than a year.
Not only this, the pooled gas price has also come down from its peak of $27-28 MMBTU to around $17-18 per MMBTU a few months back, leading to lower subsidy burden on the government.
Overall, the total subsidy burden is expected to remain within the budgeted Rs 1,75,000 crore for FY24 but some officials said it could exceed the budget estimate (BE) by Rs 50,000-55,000 crore.
The reason for this is that most of the stock in hand for the forthcoming kharif season was made at high fertiliser prices.
Only time will tell what lies ahead.
Another factor that could go in favour of the fertiliser industry is the expected fall in urea imports in FY24.
According to some reports, domestically, urea production has gone up by almost 26 per cent in April 2023 due to the commissioning of the three state-run fertiliser plants.
Overall, the Centre feels that India might not need any urea imports in the kharif season as available stock and domestic production will meet the demand.
The government estimates that till date, the country has around 15 million tonnes of fertiliser stock for use in the kharif season which includes 7.5 million tonnes of urea, 3.6 million tonnes of DAP and 4.5 million tonnes of NPK.
Industry feels that FY24 might see a big drop in annual urea imports as domestic production rises and also demand gets rejigged due to the increasing use of nano urea.
India might end up importing around 4-5 million tonnes of urea in FY24, which is lower than the estimated 7.5 million tonnes of imports in FY23, trade and industry sources said.
The almost 32 per cent drop in imports anticipated in FY24 will be on the back of increased domestic production capacities coming from the new plants and also growing use of nano urea.
Of the estimated (four-five million tonnes) imports in FY24, around 1-1.5 million tonnes (25-30 per cent) is under long-term contracts, the sources said.
According to industry sources, India imported around 8.1 million tonnes of urea between April to February in FY22, which has dropped to around 7.4 million tonnes during the same period in FY23, a fall of almost 8.6 per cent year-on-year (YoY).
According to trade and industry sources, in FY24, domestic production of urea is expected to be around 30 million tonnes, up from over 28 million tonnes in FY23, while consumption is expected to be around 33-35 million tonnes, the balance will have to be met through imports.
“Consumption of urea will also depend on how the weather and monsoon pans out in the coming months as any drop in acreage due to El Nino impact could impact urea consumption,” a senior industry official said.
Urea is the most widely consumed fertiliser in the country, which is followed by DAP. Its prices are heavily subsidised by the government to support farmers.