India must be ready to shoulder greater responsibility, says Niti Aayog VC

Amid the United States government pushing India to substantially reduce tariff and non-tariff barriers, Niti Aayog Vice Chairperson Suman Bery on Thursday said India must be prepared to shoulder greater responsibilities as it transitions from being a small, open economy to a rising global economy.

“We are seeing this in our interactions with the US administration—more will be asked of us, and we should be ready for that. We have been thinking of ourselves as a small, open economy, which economists see as distinct from a systemically important economy, which we have now gradually become. The behaviour and leadership expected from a systemically important economy are different from those of a small, open economy,” Bery said on Thursday while addressing an event organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry.

Echoing a growing sentiment from the top echelons of the government, Bery expressed disappointment over India Inc’s reluctance to invest substantially in the economy, holding that the country cannot grow at 7-8 per cent without the corporate sector being a full partner.

“Going back to the reduction in corporate tax, the idea was to give resources back to the sector, and they would deploy them in investment and R&D. Unfortunately, we have not seen the proof of that till now. As the finance minister said, we cannot force private enterprises, as they have responsibilities to stakeholders, but there is disappointment that in the fastest-growing economy in the world, members of CII, etc. (industry bodies) are still sitting on their hands, citing the threat from China and now the US,” Bery said.

Bery also said that there needs to be a consistent effort in building an ecosystem that can attract MSMEs from other countries while strengthening India’s own MSMEs if the country is to create its own Mittelstand—an economic phenomenon that shaped industrial growth in Europe by strengthening small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

“On creating a Mittelstand, we have miles to go to keep up with China. The big boys can negotiate our complicated rules and tax codes, which are also a barrier to entry. We will not be fully competitive unless we attract MSMEs from other countries,” he said.

Niti Aayog, according to officials, is working on a policy to provide special incentives for medium enterprises to shed their inhibitions about becoming large companies and be integrated into global value chains more meaningfully.

“In the US, as represented by the Department of Justice and also in Europe, regulations have become a barrier to entry, particularly for MSMEs. Getting granular about what inhibits MSMEs from investing and expanding employment is a large research and policy agenda,” he said.

The Aayog is working on a state-level investment friendliness index, and the exercise will shed light on reforms required.

The vice chairperson also said that India should “bide its time” when it comes to the European Union’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), given the new urgency that European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen’s visit to India has brought to concluding the long-standing negotiations on a trade deal.

“The interesting issue will be whether Europe determines that the US, which does not have a carbon pricing mechanism, is also subject to CBAM, and then you can really see sparks fly… Given the political commitment (to wrap up the India-EU free trade agreement) by the end of the year, there will be a big desire to find solutions to bilateral investment treaties and CBAM,” he said, adding that negotiations on these issues are likely to be contentious till the end.

The new tariff mechanism, under which the EU seeks to reduce its carbon footprint from imported goods, is expected to substantially impact Indian enterprises—particularly MSMEs—and has been a major talking point at the India-EU Trade and Technology Council deliberations.