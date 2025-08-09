Home / Economy / News / India, Oman free trade agreement likely to be announced soon, says official

India, Oman free trade agreement likely to be announced soon, says official

The trade pact text is being translated into Arabic in Oman. After that, the cabinets of both countries will approve the agreement, according to the official.

India Oman
Oman is the third-largest export destination among the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries for India.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 09 2025 | 5:35 PM IST
The conclusion and signing of the proposed free trade agreement between India and Oman is expected to be announced soon, an official has said.
 
The trade pact text is being translated into Arabic in Oman. After that, the cabinets of both countries will approve the agreement, according to the official.
 
"Both countries have, in principle, decided to announce the conclusion and signing together," the official added.
 
When asked if it would take two to three months, the official said: "Much less" than that.
 
The talks for the agreement, officially termed the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), formally began in November 2023.
 
In such agreements, two trading partners either significantly reduce or eliminate customs duties on a maximum number of goods traded between them.
 
They also ease norms to promote trade in services and attract investments.
 
Oman is the third-largest export destination among the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries for India. India already has a similar agreement with another GCC member, the UAE, which came into effect in May 2022.
 
The bilateral trade was over USD 10 billion (exports USD 4.06 billion and imports USD 6.55 billion) in 2024-25.
 
India's key imports are petroleum products and urea. These account for over 70 per cent of imports. Other major products are propylene and ethylene polymers, pet coke, gypsum, chemicals, and iron and steel.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :free trade agreementOmanCEPA

First Published: Aug 09 2025 | 5:35 PM IST

