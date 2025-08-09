India, Oman free trade agreement likely to be announced soon, says official

The conclusion and signing of the proposed free trade agreement between India and Oman is expected to be announced soon, an official has said.

The trade pact text is being translated into Arabic in Oman. After that, the cabinets of both countries will approve the agreement, according to the official.

"Both countries have, in principle, decided to announce the conclusion and signing together," the official added.

When asked if it would take two to three months, the official said: "Much less" than that.

The talks for the agreement, officially termed the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), formally began in November 2023.