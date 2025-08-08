Donald Trump rules out India-US trade talks until tariff row is resolved

United States (US) President Donald Trump has ruled out the possibility of trade negotiations with India until the issue of tariffs is resolved.

“No, not until we get it resolved,” Trump said in the Oval Office in response to a question on whether he expects increased trade negotiations with India since he has announced 50 per cent tariffs on the country.

Despite negotiating for four months, India and the US could not finalise a mini trade deal by the 1 August deadline due to differences over market access for American dairy products and genetically modified crops.

Thereafter, the US administration last week announced 25 per cent tariffs on Indian imports, which took effect from 7 August. Five days later, it imposed an additional 25 per cent tariff on India’s shipments to the US, blaming New Delhi’s Russian crude oil purchases — making the cumulative additional tariff 50 per cent from 28 August.

Meanwhile, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said that reciprocal tariffs imposed by the US administration would not lead to de-globalisation but result in countries restructuring their trade routes and trade partners. Without naming any country, the minister further said that a successful deal relies on mutual respect and sincerity and can never be lopsided. “Remember in life that a deal can only work when it's a win, win. It can never be a lopsided, one-sided leadership. If you respect the other person, you receive corresponding respect. I think success in dealmaking is entirely a result of sincerity — sincerity of purpose, sincerity of objective and honesty in your dealings,” Goyal said at an event organised by Business Today, when asked about tips on dealmaking.

“I am quite confident that this year, India will do more exports than we did last year,” the minister said. India exported goods worth $437 billion during the financial year 2024–25. However, Moody’s Ratings on Friday said India’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth is likely to slow down by about 30 basis points to 6 per cent in FY26 if the US implements 50 per cent tariffs from 27 August. “Should India continue to procure Russian oil at the expense of the headline 50 per cent tariff rate on goods it ships to the US, which is currently its largest export destination, we project that real GDP growth may slow by around 0.3 percentage points compared with our current forecast of 6.3 per cent growth for fiscal 2025–26 (ending March 2026),” Moody’s said.

However, resilient domestic demand and the strength of the services sector will mitigate the strain on India, the rating agency said, adding that India’s response to high US tariffs will ultimately determine the effect on its growth, inflation and external position. Separately, World Trade Organization (WTO) Director General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala in a message said the global trading system is experiencing its worst disruptions since the Second World War and multilateral cooperation itself is being called into question. “Additional cause for concern comes from potential signs of fragmentation in world trade. If trade fractures along geopolitical lines, there will be detrimental consequences for global economic growth, with low-income economies suffering the worst welfare losses,” she said in the WTO annual report 2025 published on Thursday.