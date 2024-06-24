India records current account surplus of 0.6% on higher service exports

India's current account balance logged a surplus in the January-March quarter, largely due to higher service exports and private transfer receipts, the central bank said on Monday.
The current account surplus stood at $5.7 billion, or 0.6 per cent of the GDP, in the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2023-24, compared with a deficit of $8.7 billion or 1 per cent of the GDP in the preceding quarter, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in a statement.
Private transfer receipts, which are mainly remittances by Indians employed overseas, increased 11.9 per cent on-year to $32 billion.
Going by early trends, India's current account deficit (CAD) should be "manageable" at 1-1.5 per cent of the GDP in the fiscal year 2024-25 and steady capital inflows should ensure that the balance of payments which reflect the fundamentals "remain comfortable", said Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Bank of Baroda.
The country's balance of payments was at a surplus of $30.8 billion in the March quarter, compared with a surplus of $5.6 billion a year earlier.