Home / Economy / News / MSMEs in textiles, diamonds, chemicals to be most hit by US tariffs: Report

MSMEs in textiles, diamonds, chemicals to be most hit by US tariffs: Report

The MSMEs have more than 70 per cent share in these sectors and will be hit hard, the report said

knitwear, textile
The imposition of higher tariffs by the US will significantly impact the micro, small and medium enterprise sector.
Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 12:20 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The imposition of higher tariffs by the US will significantly impact the micro, small and medium enterprise sector, which accounts for around 45 per cent of India's exports, while MSMEs in textiles, diamonds and chemicals are likely to be the most hit, a report by Crisil Intelligence said.

The US levies ad valorem duty of 25 per cent on Indian goods. However, it has imposed an additional 25 per cent tariff which will be effective from August 27 this year. This brings the total tariffs to 50 per cent, which will have a meaningful impact on several sectors in India, the report said.

Textiles, gems and jewellery, which account for 25 per cent of India's exports to the US, are likely to be most affected. The MSMEs have more than 70 per cent share in these sectors and will be hit hard, the report said.

Another sector which is likely to face the heat is chemicals, where MSMEs have a 40 per cent share.

The gems and jewellery sector at Surat in Gujarat, which dominates diamond exports, will feel the tariff shock, the report said. Diamonds account for over 50 per cent of the country's gems and jewellery exports, and the US is a major consumer, according to the report.

In chemicals too, India faces competition from Japan and South Korea which are subject to lower tariffs.

In steel, the US tariffs are expected to have a negligible impact on the MSMEs as the units are mostly engaged in re-rolling and long products. The US primarily imports flat products from India.

In the textiles sector, the ready-made garments are expected to lose ground in the US compared with peers like Bangladesh and Vietnam which face lower tariffs.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Indian Oil, BPCL resume buying Russian oil for September as discounts widen

Export curbs ease positive, India must cut reliance amid $100 bn gap: GTRI

GoM meet today: What's on agenda as Centre pushes 2-slab GST reform plan

Trump imposed tariffs on India to deter Russia's war in Ukraine: Leavitt

Premium

Govt likely to revive anti-profiteering rules under GST 2.0 overhaul

Topics :Crisil reportCrisilTrump tariffsMSME sector

First Published: Aug 20 2025 | 12:20 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story