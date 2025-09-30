India's Apr-Aug fiscal deficit widens to ₹5.98 tn, 38.1% of FY26 target

According to the CGA, Capital expenditure, or spending on building physical infrastructure, stood at ₹4.3 trillion, up from ₹3 trillion a year ago. According to a Business Standard report, forecasting agencies expect the Centre to maintain the fiscal deficit target of 4.4 per cent of GDP in FY26, despite the goods and services tax rate rationalisation which may cost the exchequer around 0.2 per cent of GDP.

The data on monthly accounts showed that the total expenditure during the period was at ₹18.8 trillion. In the year-ago period, it was at ₹16.5 trillion.