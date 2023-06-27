Home / Economy / News / India's current account balance likely turned to surplus in Jan-March: Poll

India's current account balance likely turned to surplus in Jan-March: Poll

The latest survey of 22 economists showed the current account balance likely recorded a surplus of $3.3 billion, or 0.4% of gross domestic product (GDP), in the last quarter of the 2022/23 fiscal year

Reuters BENGALURU
Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2023 | 9:12 AM IST
Follow Us

India's current account balance likely turned positive in January-March, marking the first quarterly surplus in nearly two years thanks to a narrower trade deficit and an increase in services exports, a Reuters poll found.

The latest survey of 22 economists showed the current account balance likely recorded a surplus of $3.3 billion, or 0.4% of gross domestic product (GDP), in the last quarter of the 2022/23 fiscal year.

That would be a significant improvement from the preceding quarter's deficit of $18.2 billion, or 2.2% of GDP. Forecasts ranged widely, from a deficit of $5.0 billion to a surplus of $7.8 billion.

"While we expect the merchandise trade deficit to narrow, led by moderating global commodity prices, the invisibles trade balance should remain steady at previous quarter levels, with a pick-up in services exports," said Upasana Chachra, chief India economist at Morgan Stanley.

"On the capital account front, we expect foreign flows to slow. With regard to the overall (balance of payments) ... we anticipate the surplus to remain largely steady, similar to previous quarters' levels."

The balance of payments was forecast in a surplus of $9.8 billion last quarter, the poll showed, compared with $11.1 billion in the previous three-month period.

The current account deficit (CAD) was expected to average -1.5% of GDP this fiscal year and -1.8% next, compared with -2.0% in the fiscal year just ended, a separate Reuters poll showed last week.

"With oil prices lower, the trade deficit is likely to shrink, ensuring the CAD narrows further," wrote Prasenjit K. Basu, chief economist at ICICI Securities.

 

 

Also Read

India's shrinking current account gap provides a reprieve for Rupee

Indian economy to grow 6.5% in FY24; CAD may widen further: Economic Survey

India's current account deficit likely narrowed to 2.7% of GDP in Q4: Poll

GDP preview: Why is India likely to retain fastest-growing economy tag

India's current account deficit in July-Sept rises sharply to 4.4% of GDP

Amid global challenges, India a silver lining: HUL's Nitin Paranjpe

Army adjudged best organisation in defence ministry for procurement on GeM

Svamitva scheme: Giving property ownership rights to India's villagers

Onion, tomato production likely to decline in 2022-23, shows data

Instant line of credit, industry networking top priorities of MSMEs: Survey

Topics :india's current account deficitGDPEconomists

First Published: Jun 27 2023 | 9:12 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story