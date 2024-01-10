India's economy to be worth $30 trillion by 2047: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

India would not only become the third largest economy by 2027-28 but also cross the $5 trillion GDP figure by then, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Wednesday. Speaking at the Vibrant Gujarat Summit in Gandhinagar, Sitharaman said that by 2047 India would have become a $30 trillion economy, though she said this was a conservative estimate. She said this is possible as the people of India have met with the challenges post Covid and built the recovery on a strong footing.

“One emphasis of achieving the Viksit Bharat goal is to remove the colonial mindset which has been in us and is important for us to get over. People, the states, stakeholders, central government, all of us will have to work to achieve that,” the Finance Minister said.

Sitharaman also said that since 2014 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power the approach between states and the Centre has been of cooperative, competitive, and also collaborative federalism. Earlier she said the default setting in the Union-state relationship has been ‘give’ for the Union and ‘take’ for the states.

“I call it a partnership between the Centre and States. So this participatory approach is what gives us the language for thinking about how India can reach that target through the Amrit Kal between now and 2047,” the Finance Minister said.

Sitharaman also highlighted that in the last 23 years of the total Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), $919 billion was received by India, of which 65 per cent - over $595 billion - had come in the last nine years beginning 2014.

“Where policies bring greater certainty, convenience, ease of doing business, FDI flows,” the Finance Minister added.

The Finance Minister also counted financial inclusion, Swachh Bharat, open defecation free households, and direct benefit transfer as some of the important milestones and foundational pillars of the Modi government.

She said that Rs 33 trillion has been transferred under the Direct Benefit Transfer, resulting in savings of almost Rs 2.73 trillion for the government because pilferage has been cut down.