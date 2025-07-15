Tuesday, July 15, 2025 | 03:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Economy / News / India's exports flat at $35.14 bn in June; trade gap at $18.78 bn

India's exports flat at $35.14 bn in June; trade gap at $18.78 bn

For the April-June quarter of the financial year 2025-26, exports rose 1.92 per cent to $112.17 billion, while imports increased 4.24 per cent to $179.44 billion

trade deficit

Merchandise exports in June were recorded at $35.14 billion, nearly flat from $35.16 billion in the same month last year.

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 3:14 PM IST

India's trade deficit stood at $18.78 billion in June 2025, according to data released by the government on Tuesday, reported PTI. The gap comes amid stagnant export growth and a decline in imports.
 
Merchandise exports in June were recorded at $35.14 billion, nearly flat from $35.16 billion in the same month last year. On the import side, the country saw a 3.71 per cent year-on-year decline, totalling to $53.92 billion.
 
For the April–June quarter of the financial year 2025–26, exports rose 1.92 per cent to $112.17 billion, while imports increased 4.24 per cent to $179.44 billion, reported PTI.
 

First Published: Jul 15 2025 | 3:14 PM IST

