India's external debt rises to $736 billion, 19.1% of GDP, says RBI

India’s external debt rose to $736.3 billion, or 19.1 per cent of gross domestic product ( GDP ), at the end of March 2025 from $668.8 billion, or 18.5 per cent of GDP, a year ago.

In a statement, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said the valuation effect due to the appreciation of the US dollar vis-à-vis the Indian rupee and other currencies amounted to $5.3 billion. Excluding the valuation effect, external debt would have increased by $72.9 billion instead of $67.5 billion at the end of March 2025 over the end of March 2024.

The long-term debt (with original maturity of above one year) at end-March 2025 was placed at $601.9 billion, an increase of $60.6 billion over its level at end-March 2024.

The share of short-term debt (with original maturity of up to one year) in total external debt declined to 18.3 per cent at end-March 2025 from 19.1 per cent at end-March 2024. However, the ratio of short-term debt (original maturity) to foreign exchange reserves increased to 20.1 per cent at the end of FY25 from 19.7 per cent at the end of FY24. US dollar-denominated debt remained the largest component of India's external debt, with a share of 54.2 per cent at end-March 2025. This was followed by debt denominated in the Indian rupee (31.1 per cent), yen (6.2 per cent), Special Drawing Rights (4.6 per cent), and euro (3.2 per cent).