India's forex reserves rise by $4 billion to reach $698.27 billion

India's forex reserves jumped $4.038 billion to $698.268 billion during the week ended September 5 on the back of a sizeable increase in value of gold reserves, the RBI data said on Friday.
In the previous reporting week, the overall reserves had jumped by $3.51 billion to $694.23 billion.
For the week ended September 5, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased by $540 million to $584.477 billion, the data showed.
Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.
The gold reserves increased by $3.53 billion to $90.299 billion during the week, the data said.
The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were down by $34 million to $18.742 billion, the apex bank said.
India's reserve position with the IMF was up by $2 million at $4.751 billion in the reporting week, the Reserve Bank data showed.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app