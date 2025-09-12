Home / Economy / News / Kochi Metro to draft Mumbai Water Metro DPR in ₹4.4 crore contract

Kochi Metro Rail (KMRL) has won the contract to prepare the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for Mumbai’s proposed Water Metro project, modelled on the successful Kochi Water Metro. The consultancy assignment, worth Rs 4.4 crore, was awarded by the Maharashtra government through a competitive tender process.
 
With this, Kochi Metro has joined the league of national-level consultancies, similar to the pioneering role played by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) in the metro rail sector.
 
The DPR will build upon the feasibility study earlier prepared by KMRL’s consultancy wing, which examined water metro connectivity across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. The proposed network spans key water bodies such as Vaitarna, Vasai, Manori, Thane, Panvel, and Karanja, and envisions extensive commuter connectivity for India’s financial capital.
 
“Kochi Metro has taken on the challenging responsibility of preparing detailed plans for implementing the Water Metro in Mumbai, across a diverse terrain of canals, backwaters, port waters, and sea routes. Our expertise from Kochi’s pioneering Water Metro is now being extended to create sustainable mobility solutions for other cities,” said Loknath Behera, managing director, KMRL. “The Water Metro project in Maharashtra will boost intermodal connectivity by integrating rail, road, and river transport. The DPR will be submitted by the end of this year, enabling the Maharashtra government to commence work in 2026,” he added.
 
The Mumbai project will cover nearly 250 km of waterways, with 29 terminals and 10 proposed routes. The assignment is expected to create significant opportunities for KMRL’s consultancy division while also generating an additional stream of non-ticket revenue for the organisation.
 
Beyond Mumbai, KMRL is engaged in multiple inland water transport studies across India. Acting on directions from the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI), the agency has also undertaken feasibility studies for Water Metros in 18 cities across 11 states and two Union Territories. “Reports for Patna and Srinagar have been submitted, while studies for Ahmedabad and Guwahati are nearing completion. These reports will be evaluated by IWAI, paving the way for future DPR preparations,” said Shaji P Janardhanan, chief general manager, water transport, Kochi Metro.
 
Industry observers note that if entrusted with DPR preparation and project implementation in multiple states, KMRL could emerge as an international brand in sustainable urban water transport, extending the success of the Kochi model to cities across India and beyond.

