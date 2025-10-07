India's fuel demand falls to 12-month low in Sept amid seasonal trends

India's fuel consumption hit one-year low in September, slipping by half percentage point month on month to 18.63 million metric tons, oil ministry data showed on Tuesday.

WHY IT'S IMPORTANT

India is the world's third-largest consumer and importer of oil and the largest buyer of Russian seaborne crude, taking advantage of discounts on Russian oil as Europe and the US shun those barrels over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

BY THE NUMBERS

Though down slightly from the previous month, September fuel demand was up 7 per cent year on year.

Sales of gasoline, or petrol, were down about 4 per cent from August at 3.4 million tons in September but grew by 7.9 per cent from a year earlier.

Diesel consumption rose 3.2 per cent on a monthly basis to 6.79 million tons in September for a 6.6 per cent increase year on year. Sales of liquefied petroleum gas rose by 6.9 per cent year on year to 2.79 million tons and were up 0.7 per cent from August. Naphtha sales fell 8.8 per cent on a yearly basis to 0.93 million tons while sales of bitumen, used for making roads, jumped 33 per cent from a year earlier to 0.56 million tons while fuel oil use dropped 10.7 per cent year on year to 0.5 million tons and was down 3.8 per cent from August.