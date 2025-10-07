Govt approves four railway projects worth ₹24,634 cr under PM Gati Shakti

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) on Tuesday approved four projects of the Ministry of Railways with a total cost of ₹24,634 crore under the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan.

The four projects, covering 18 districts across the states of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Chhattisgarh, will increase the existing network of Indian Railways by about 894 kilometres, a statement by the CCEA said.

The approved projects will benefit around 3,633 villages with a collective population of about 8.584 million, including two aspirational districts, Vidisha and Rajnandgaon.

“The projects are planned under the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan with focus on enhancing multi-modal connectivity and logistic efficiency through integrated planning and stakeholder consultations. These projects will provide seamless connectivity for movement of people, goods, and services,” the statement further added.

The CCEA also detailed the locations of the projects: Wardha–Bhusawal (3rd and 4th line) – 314 km (Maharashtra) Gondia–Dongargarh (4th line) – 84 km (Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh) Vadodara–Ratlam (3rd and 4th line) – 259 km (Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh) Itarsi–Bhopal–Bina (4th line) – 237 km (Madhya Pradesh) The project will also enhance connectivity to tourist sites and support tourism growth in the states. Prominent destinations include Sanchi, Satpura Tiger Reserve, the rock shelters of Bhimbetka, Hazara Falls, Nawegaon National Park, and others. This route is significant for the transportation of commodities such as coal, containers, cement, fly ash, food grains, steel, and others.