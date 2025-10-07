Home / Economy / News / Govt approves four railway projects worth ₹24,634 cr under PM Gati Shakti

Govt approves four railway projects worth ₹24,634 cr under PM Gati Shakti

The four projects covering 18 districts across Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Chhattisgarh will increase the Indian Railways network by about 894 km

Indian Railways
Aman Sahu New Delhi
Last Updated : Oct 07 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
Google
The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) on Tuesday approved four projects of the Ministry of Railways with a total cost of ₹24,634 crore under the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan.
 
The four projects, covering 18 districts across the states of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Chhattisgarh, will increase the existing network of Indian Railways by about 894 kilometres, a statement by the CCEA said.
 
The approved projects will benefit around 3,633 villages with a collective population of about 8.584 million, including two aspirational districts, Vidisha and Rajnandgaon.
 
“The projects are planned under the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan with focus on enhancing multi-modal connectivity and logistic efficiency through integrated planning and stakeholder consultations. These projects will provide seamless connectivity for movement of people, goods, and services,” the statement further added.
 
The CCEA also detailed the locations of the projects:
 
Wardha–Bhusawal (3rd and 4th line) – 314 km (Maharashtra)
 
Gondia–Dongargarh (4th line) – 84 km (Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh)
 
Vadodara–Ratlam (3rd and 4th line) – 259 km (Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh)
 
Itarsi–Bhopal–Bina (4th line) – 237 km (Madhya Pradesh)
 
The project will also enhance connectivity to tourist sites and support tourism growth in the states. Prominent destinations include Sanchi, Satpura Tiger Reserve, the rock shelters of Bhimbetka, Hazara Falls, Nawegaon National Park, and others.
 
This route is significant for the transportation of commodities such as coal, containers, cement, fly ash, food grains, steel, and others.
 
The CCEA said the capacity augmentation works will result in additional freight traffic of 78 million tonnes per annum (MTPA).
 
It also added that the mode of transport is environment-friendly and energy-efficient, contributing to the country’s climate goals. The projects will help minimise logistics costs, reduce oil imports by 280 million litres, and lower CO2 emissions by 1.39 billion kilograms, equivalent to planting 60 million trees.
 

Topics :Indian RailwaysRailways infrastructureCabinet

First Published: Oct 07 2025 | 3:50 PM IST

