Home / Economy / News / India must have strong trade ties with neighbours including China: NITI CEO

India must have strong trade ties with neighbours including China: NITI CEO

Subrahmanyam also indicated that after GST 2.0, another set of reforms is expected to be announced before Diwali

NITI Aayog Chief Executive Officer (CEO) B V R Subrahmanyam
The NITI Aayog CEO said India missed the bus vis-a-vis Vietnam when factories and jobs were shifting around the world.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2025 | 2:47 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India should have strong trading arrangements with its neighbours including China, which is a $18 trillion economy that cannot be avoided, NITI Aayog CEO BVR Subrahmanyam has said.

Subrahmanyam also indicated that after GST 2.0, another set of reforms is expected to be announced before Diwali. He said NITI Aayog member Rajiv Gauba-led committee has already submitted its first set of reports on these reforms.

He further said that while the entire European Union trades 50 per cent within itself, Bangladesh is India's 6th biggest trading partner and Nepal used to be in the top 10, stressing on the need to increase trade with neighbouring countries.

"It is a misfortune that we are in a very difficult geography. Who are the biggest trading partners of the US? Mexico and Canada. It is natural. If you do not have strong neighbourhood trading arrangements, you actually are at a disadvantage...If you are competitive, they will buy your stuff," he said.

Responding to a question on lifting curbs on investments from China, he did not give a direct answer but observed that China is a major supplier for India.

"Focus on Asia big time. There is no escaping that. If you are not able to sell much to China, it is pointless, because it is USD 18 trillion economy-you cannot avoid that economy. You should be able to compete and sell. Good countries have trade surpluses with China," he told reporters after launching 'Trade Watch Quarterly' here.

The NITI Aayog CEO said India missed the bus vis-a-vis Vietnam when factories and jobs were shifting around the world.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

RBI to launch deposit tokenisation pilot on October 8: Details here

World Bank ups India's FY26 growth forecast to 6.5%, lowers FY27 projection

World Bank cuts South Asia outlook to 5.8% on Trump tariffs to India

India-Qatar bilateral trade can be doubled by 2030, says Piyush Goyal

Premium

Need sharper trade focus on Asia, neighbours: NITI CEO B V R Subrahmanyam

Topics :NITI Aayog CEONiti AayogIndia trade policy

First Published: Oct 07 2025 | 2:47 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story