FM Nirmala Sitharaman cautions against weaponisation of technology

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman warned against the weaponisation of technology and urged fintechs to focus on fundamentals, compliance and trust while innovating responsibly

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said digital public infrastructure must serve the public good. (Photo:PTI)
Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2025 | 1:52 PM IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said digital public infrastructure must serve the public good and cautioned against the weaponisation of technology at a time when technological advancements are increasingly being turned inward.
 
In a message to fintechs, the finance minister added that the industry should continue to focus on the fundamentals of financial performance and regulatory compliance as companies continue to innovate.
 
“It is important to constantly remind ourselves that technology cannot be in that sense truly mastered, but having obtained certain propriety rights over some parts of it, we should refrain from weaponising it,” she said.
 
Sitharaman was speaking at the Global Fintech Fest 2025 in Mumbai.
 
“Constantly, globally we see technology advancements sometimes being turned inward that global progress itself gets questioned because of weaponising it,” she added.
 
Weaponisation of technology and global concerns
 
The focus on avoiding the weaponisation of technology comes at a time when global tech giants have blocked services to certain entities.
 
For instance, Nayara Energy, the Russian-backed Indian refiner, sued Microsoft in July after it abruptly suspended critical software services. Last month, the refiner moved court against SAP for suspending software support. SAP India told the court that it could not provide the services without its parent firm’s approval.
 
Fintechs urged to focus on fundamentals
 
The finance minister advised fintechs to focus on fundamentals such as revenue growth, innovative product offerings, profitability, risk management, and compliance capabilities. She explained that regulatory mechanisms such as the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) sandbox and the self-regulatory organisation (SRO) framework encourage responsible innovation in a supervised setting.
 
“As millions of citizens join the formal financial system, the focus must be to expand beyond innovation towards trust, safety, and inclusion. Speed and scale must walk hand-in-hand with safety. Regulations too must evolve, ensuring that the fintech revolution remains secure, responsible, and sustainable for the long run,” she said.
 
She added that companies should address challenges such as credit access for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), financial inclusion for women and gig workers, and the development of innovative green financing and sustainability-linked products that can support India’s transition to a low-carbon economy.
 
Sitharaman launches FCSS
 
Sitharaman also launched the Foreign Currency Settlement System (FCSS) on Monday.
 
The FCSS will facilitate efficient settlement of foreign currency transactions within the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) on a real-time basis.
 
“The FCSS will be a payment system within the IFSCA designed for settling transactions in foreign currency on a real-time or near real-time basis. With the operationalisation of the FCSS, GIFT-IFSCA will now join a select list of financial centres — including Hong Kong, Tokyo, and Manila — that have the infrastructure to settle foreign currency transactions locally,” she added.
 

Nirmala Sitharaman

First Published: Oct 07 2025 | 1:52 PM IST

