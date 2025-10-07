FM Nirmala Sitharaman cautions against weaponisation of technology

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said digital public infrastructure must serve the public good and cautioned against the weaponisation of technology at a time when technological advancements are increasingly being turned inward.

In a message to fintechs, the finance minister added that the industry should continue to focus on the fundamentals of financial performance and regulatory compliance as companies continue to innovate.

“It is important to constantly remind ourselves that technology cannot be in that sense truly mastered, but having obtained certain propriety rights over some parts of it, we should refrain from weaponising it,” she said.

Sitharaman was speaking at the Global Fintech Fest 2025 in Mumbai. “Constantly, globally we see technology advancements sometimes being turned inward that global progress itself gets questioned because of weaponising it,” she added. Weaponisation of technology and global concerns The focus on avoiding the weaponisation of technology comes at a time when global tech giants have blocked services to certain entities. For instance, Nayara Energy, the Russian-backed Indian refiner, sued Microsoft in July after it abruptly suspended critical software services. Last month, the refiner moved court against SAP for suspending software support. SAP India told the court that it could not provide the services without its parent firm’s approval.

Fintechs urged to focus on fundamentals The finance minister advised fintechs to focus on fundamentals such as revenue growth, innovative product offerings, profitability, risk management, and compliance capabilities. She explained that regulatory mechanisms such as the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) sandbox and the self-regulatory organisation (SRO) framework encourage responsible innovation in a supervised setting. “As millions of citizens join the formal financial system, the focus must be to expand beyond innovation towards trust, safety, and inclusion. Speed and scale must walk hand-in-hand with safety. Regulations too must evolve, ensuring that the fintech revolution remains secure, responsible, and sustainable for the long run,” she said.