India's growth trajectory remains strong, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

India’s growth trajectory remains strong, underpinned by sound macroeconomic fundamentals and structural reforms implemented over the past decade, and strengthening governance structures and state capacity is non-negotiable, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a fireside chat at India House, London, the finance minister said as India aspires to become a developed country by 2047, the path ahead demands innovation, sustained investments, continued reforms, and a firm commitment to inclusive growth.

“Our government remains committed to continued reforms, maintaining macroeconomic stability, and ensuring that growth benefits every section of society,” she said.

ALSO READ: India's domestic demand big magnet amid US trade tariffs, says Sitharaman She said that India’s transformation from being the tenth- to the fifth-largest economy was a testament to prudent macroeconomic policies, reforms, and the resilience of its people.

Sitharaman is visiting the United Kingdom and Austria, where she will co-chair the 13th India–UK Economic and Financial Dialogue (EFD) with UK Chancellor of the Exchequer, alongside multiple bilateral meetings and investor engagements.

Also Read

The finance minister also talked about the government's digitisation initiatives like Direct Benefit Transfer for streamlining subsidies, reducing leakages, and ensuring targeted welfare delivery. She said that the e-delivery of government services had expanded across sectors, particularly finance, local government utilities, and social welfare schemes. “Going forward, partnerships with civil society, industry, and academia are crucial to ensuring policies remain citizen-centric and innovative,” she added.