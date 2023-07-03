Home / Economy / News / India's oil imports from Russia climb to new peak as buying limit nears

India's oil imports from Russia climb to new peak as buying limit nears

Daily volumes climbed to 2.2 million barrels a day in June, rising for a 10th month, according to Viktor Katona, the head of crude analysis at Kpler

Bloomberg
A motorcyclist drives past empty stacked oil drums in Cochin, India, on Friday, May 29, 2015. Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg

Last Updated : Jul 03 2023 | 9:12 AM IST
By Rakesh Sharma
 
India’s imports of Russian oil hit another record last month as the South Asian nation potentially nears the limit of its buying splurge from the major OPEC+ producer.
 
Daily volumes climbed to 2.2 million barrels a day in June, rising for a 10th month, according to Viktor Katona, the head of crude analysis at Kpler. Russian purchases again exceeded the combined shipments of Saudi Arabia and Iraq, data from the analytics firm show.

India emerged as a key consumer of Russian oil following the invasion of Ukraine, but the nation’s buying could be near its limit due to infrastructure issues and the need to maintain good relations with other suppliers. Kpler says imports may dip next month because of lower Russian supply.
State-owned Indian Oil Corp. has been the biggest buyer of Russian crude over the past two months, followed by Reliance Industries Ltd., according to Kpler. Overall, India’s imports of Urals hit another record of 1.5 million barrels a day in June, the analytics firm said.

Topics :India oil importsRussiaIndia-Russia ties

First Published: Jul 03 2023 | 9:12 AM IST

