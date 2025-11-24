Home / Economy / News / India's pvt corporate sector posts stronger sales growth in Q2FY26: RBI

India's pvt corporate sector posts stronger sales growth in Q2FY26: RBI

The assessment is based on abridged financial results of 3,118 listed non-government, non-financial firms.

India Inc continued to grapple with muted revenue growth in the September 2024 quarter (Q2FY25) and witnessed a decline in margins and profits. The headwinds were especially severe for non-financial companies, while banking, financial services, and i
The interest coverage ratio (ICR) for manufacturers declined to 8.6 in Q2 due to a sequential fall in profit. The ICR for non-IT services stayed broadly stable, while IT companies continued to show “elevated” debt-servicing capacity. (Illustration: Ajay Mohanty)
BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2025 | 9:08 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India’s private corporate sector saw an improvement in sales and profitability in the second quarter of the current financial year (Q2FY26), supported by stronger performances in manufacturing, IT and services companies, according to data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
 
The assessment is based on abridged financial results of 3,118 listed non-government, non-financial firms.
 
Overall sales of listed private non-financial companies rose 8 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in Q2FY26, improving from 5.5 per cent in the previous quarter and 5.4 per cent in the year-ago period, data showed.
 
Manufacturers — accounting for the largest share of the sample — reported an 8.5 per cent rise in sales, driven primarily by automobiles, food products, electrical machinery and chemicals. IT companies recorded a 7.8 per cent increase in sales, up from 6 per cent in Q1. Meanwhile, non-IT services firms posted a robust 10.6 per cent growth, propelled by wholesale and retail trade businesses.
 
Manufacturing companies’ raw material expenses rose 9 per cent Y-o-Y, keeping pace with revenue growth. The raw material-to-sales ratio increased to 55.9 per cent from 54.1 per cent in Q1. 
 
Staff costs also rose across sectors — up 9.2 per cent for manufacturing, 6 per cent for IT firms and 8.9 per cent for non-IT services. Despite the increase, staff cost ratios remained broadly stable for manufacturing and non-IT services, while moderating slightly for IT companies.
 
Data also showed that operating profit growth improved for manufacturers (10.6 per cent) and IT firms (7.7 per cent), but slowed to 6.5 per cent for non-IT services. Operating margins improved sequentially for IT companies but slipped for the other two segments.
 
The interest coverage ratio (ICR) for manufacturers declined to 8.6 in Q2 due to a sequential fall in profit. The ICR for non-IT services stayed broadly stable, while IT companies continued to show “elevated” debt-servicing capacity. An ICR of at least 1 is considered necessary for viability.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Outward remittance under LRS grows marginally in Sep at $2.78 bn: RBI data

RBI net sells $50.11 billion in H1FY26, against $85.11 billion in H1FY25

India and Canada revive CEPA talks after two-year diplomatic freeze

Consumption to drive India's growth in FY26 and FY27, says S&P Global

Premium

India's marine product exports rise 16% as new markets offset US dip

Topics :private companiesRBI PolicyCorporate credit

First Published: Nov 24 2025 | 9:08 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story