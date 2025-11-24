Home / Economy / News / RBI net sells $21.7 billion in H1FY26, against $85.11 billion in H1FY25

RBI net sells $21.7 billion in H1FY26, against $85.11 billion in H1FY25

During the current financial year, the RBI was a net buyer of the greenback only in May, while it remained a net seller in the other five months

RBI, Reserve Bank of India
The local currency settled at 89.24 per dollar, against the previous close of 89.48 per dollar.
Anjali Kumari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2025 | 9:19 PM IST
The rupee recovered some ground against the dollar on Monday, supported by aggressive intervention of the Reserve Bank of India which sold dollars in the foreign exchange market.
 
The central bank stepped in across both the non-deliverable forwards and the spot market to ease the depreciation pressure that had intensified after the currency breached the 89.50 per dollar level on Friday, leading to a potential fall to 90 per dollar.
 
The local currency settled at 89.24 per dollar, against the previous close of 89.48 per dollar.
 
“Early this morning, the currency recovered toward 89.06, supported by what appeared to be well-timed RBI action in both the spot and NDF markets. This intervention helped halt the drift toward the psychologically sensitive 90 handle and temporarily restored some order to price action,” said Abhishek Goenka, founder & CEO IFA Global.
 
“That said, underlying pressures remain intact. A firm US dollar and diminishing expectations of a swift breakthrough in the US-India trade negotiations continue to weigh on sentiment. While the RBI’s presence has helped steady the market, the broader trajectory still hinges on fresh catalysts. From a REER standpoint the rupee is undervalued, but near-term direction will be driven more by developments on the trade-deal front than by fundamentals alone,” he added.
 
On Friday, the Indian unit fell 0.9 per cent against the dollar -- the second steepest fall of year -- on delay over the much awaited trade deal and diminishing rate cut hope by the US Federal Reserves. The absence of the central bank in defending the currency in panic buying of the dollar, accentuated the fall.
 
The rupee has been the worst performing Asian currency this year falling 4.22 per cent against the dollar. Some of the currencies in the region like Taiwan dollar, Thai Baht, and Malaysian Ringgit have appreciated against the dollar in 2025.
 
“The dollar index remaining above 100 levels also kept the market in a dollar buying mode while Asian currencies were range bound. Exporters and importers need to be on the lookout for the RBI sales as it keeps increasing the short position which by end of November would have again reached $70 billion,” said Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of treasury and executive director, Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP. 

Reserve Bank of India Indian Economy Forex reserves

Nov 24 2025

