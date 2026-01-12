India's retail inflation rises to 3-month high of 1.33% in December

India’s retail inflation rose to a three-month high in December at 1.33 per cent, up from 0.71 per cent in November, as deflation in the food segment narrowed and the base effect wore off, according to data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) on Monday.

This is the final Consumer Price Index (CPI) print under the current base year of 2012. From the January reading onwards, which will be released on February 12, the CPI series will shift to a new base of 2024. After two consecutive months of CPI-based inflation falling below one per cent, retail inflation accelerated in December as deflation in food narrowed to 2.71 per cent from 3.91 per cent in November.

In rural India, retail prices picked up, with the NSO reporting a 0.76 per cent reading for CPI (Rural), compared to 0.1 per cent in November. Urban retail inflation also rose to 2.03 per cent from 1.4 per cent in November. Rural food prices were down 3.08 per cent, while they fell 2.09 per cent in urban India. Core inflation, which excludes volatile items in the consumer basket such as food and energy, rose to a 27-month high of 4.45 per cent, up from 4.23 per cent in November, driven primarily by a surge in precious metals. Core inflation was last this high in September 2023, when it stood at 4.55 per cent.

Gold inflation soared to 68.66 per cent, while silver witnessed a spike of 97.07 per cent amid festival demand. Excluding precious metals such as gold and silver, core CPI inflation was unchanged at 2.4 per cent. December’s pace of price rise remains below the Reserve Bank of India’s inflation target of 4 per cent, with a tolerance band of 2 percentage points on either side. With December’s print, CPI averaged 0.76 per cent in Q3, compared to 0.6 per cent estimated by the central bank. The RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), in its December meeting, slashed the repo rate by 25 basis points. While retail inflation remains even below the lower band of the inflation target, economists remain divided on the prospects of a rate cut by the MPC in its upcoming meeting scheduled for February 4–6.

Unfavourable base effects could aid an increase in the inflation print in the coming months, moving it closer to the RBI’s 4 per cent target, Sujan Hajra, chief economist and executive director, Anand Rathi Group, said. “In this context, another 25 basis point rate cut by the RBI remains likely. A deeper easing cycle, however, would require a meaningful downside surprise to GDP growth,” Hajra added. Aditi Nayar, chief economist at ICRA, reckoned that while the December 2025 MPC meeting suggested a possibility of another rate cut in February 2026, a pause is warranted at the current juncture.

“Besides, it would be prudent to wait and assess the updated CPI (base: 2024) and GDP (base: 2022–23) series, which are due to be released later in February, as these will determine the current growth-inflation mix and aid in forming a fresh outlook,” Nayar added. Rajani Sinha, chief economist, CareEdge Ratings, said the recent uptick in inflation is unlikely to trouble the RBI from a monetary policy standpoint. “While inflation projections leave room for a further 25 bps rate cut, we expect the MPC to pause and conserve policy space, opting to ease only if growth conditions deteriorate,” she added.