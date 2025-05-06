India, UK conclude FTA and social security pact after nearly 3.5 years

After nearly three-and-a-half years of intense negotiations, India and the United Kingdom (UK) on Tuesday concluded long-pending pacts — a free trade agreement (FTA) and a double contribution convention, or social security agreement.

"Delighted to speak with my friend PM Keir Starmer. In a historic milestone, India and the UK have successfully concluded an ambitious and mutually beneficial free trade agreement, along with a double contribution convention. These landmark agreements will further deepen our comprehensive strategic partnership and catalyse trade, investment, growth, job creation, and innovation in both our economies. I look forward to welcoming PM Starmer to India soon," Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on X.

These agreements aim to strengthen bilateral ties by reducing tariffs, increasing market access, and simplifying trade norms through the FTA. The social security pact — a long-standing demand from the Indian side — aims to protect the interests of skilled, professional cross-border workers.

However, a contentious bilateral investment treaty (BIT) between the two countries remains pending. Both sides have struggled to iron out differences related to the investment pact, mainly over dispute resolution mechanisms.

The rush to finalise the trade deal comes against the backdrop of global trade undergoing a major reset due to protectionist policies being implemented by Washington. It also reflects the growing importance of bilateralism in global trade negotiations.

While the full details of the agreements are awaited, the finalisation of the FTA comes at a time when discussions for an early tranche of a trade deal between India and the United States (US) are also gaining momentum.

After almost a year-long hiatus, India and the UK formally relaunched negotiations on the three separate pacts in February. A final breakthrough came after Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal’s visit to London last week, where he met his counterpart Jonathan Reynolds to resolve pending issues and give a final push to the long-pending deal.

Total trade between the two countries stood at $21.33 billion during FY25. Exports from India stood at $12.9 billion, up 13.3 per cent year-on-year. Imports from the UK stood at $8.4 billion, down 6.1 per cent year-on-year.