India, US sign MoU to establish collaboration in greener railways

Broad tenets of the agreement include long-term energy planning including clean energy for Indian Railways, developing an energy efficiency policy and action plan for railway buildings, planning for procurement of clean energy, technical support for addressing regulatory barriers, and bid design and management support for large scale renewable procurement, a statement by the ministry of railways said.

Indian Railways signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the United States Agency for International Development/India on June 14 to establish collaboration in bringing greener railway technologies in India.