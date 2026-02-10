India-US trade deal: India gets expanded market access for agri exports

India will be able to strengthen exports of farm products to America, building on the existing surplus in agriculture trade with the United States (US), government officials said on Tuesday.

During 2024, India’s agricultural exports to the US stood at $3.4 billion, excluding marine products, while imports were $2.1 billion.

As a part of the interim trade deal between India and the US, India has secured zero-duty access to a US import market of roughly $46 billion. The tariff-free product lines already account for about $1.4 billion of US imports from India and include spices, processed foods, fruits, tea, coffee, and essential oils.