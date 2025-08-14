Home / Economy / News / Indian govt engaging with China on rare earth magnet issue: Official

Indian govt engaging with China on rare earth magnet issue: Official

The Chinese government in April imposed restrictions, mandating special export licences for seven rare earth elements and related magnets

Ahead of the first offshore mineral auctions, the central government has introduced royalty rates for construction sand, polymetallic nodules, and overburden or waste—key minerals to be extracted through offshore mining. The royalty rate for dolomite
Critical materials include samarium, gadolinium, terbium, dysprosium, and lutetium, which are essential in electric motors, braking systems, smartphones and missile technology. Representative Picture
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 8:36 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India is engaging with Chinese authorities on the issue of restrictions on rare earth magnet exports, and domestic firms have received visas to visit China as part of efforts to ensure the supply chain remains unaffected, a senior official said on Thursday.

The Chinese government in April imposed restrictions, mandating special export licences for seven rare earth elements and related magnets.

"Efforts are on. In fact, when we last approached the Embassy of China , they had also issued visas to our companies, and they are in touch with Chinese authorities, and they are also finding means and ways by which the supply chain does not get impacted. So efforts are on in that direction," the official said. 

The automobile industry has sought government support in expediting approvals from the Chinese government for importing rare earth magnets used in various applications, including passenger cars.

Critical materials include samarium, gadolinium, terbium, dysprosium, and lutetium, which are essential in electric motors, braking systems, smartphones and missile technology. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

G-sec yields fall after S&P upgrades India's rating for 1st time since 2007

Govt imposes anti-dumping duty on certain steel imports from Vietnam

India's trade deficit widens to eight-month high of $27.35 billion in July

India remains fully engaged with US on trade negotiations: Commerce Secy

Exports rise 7.29% to $37.24 bn in July; trade deficit at $27.35 bn

Topics :ChinaMining industryMining

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 8:36 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story