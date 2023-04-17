Indian Railways earns record revenue of Rs 2.40 trillion in 2022-23

Indian Railways has registered a record revenue of Rs 2.40 lakh crore in the 2022-23 financial year, up by nearly Rs 49,000 crore from the previous year, according to a ministry statement on Monday.

In 2022-23, the freight revenue rose to Rs 1.62 lakh crore, a growth of nearly 15 per cent from the previous year.

Indian Railways' passenger revenue has registered an all-time high growth of 61 per cent to reach Rs 63,300 crore.

"After three years, Indian Railways is able to fully meet the pension expenditures. Buoyancy in revenues and tight expenditure management have helped in achieving an operating ratio of 98.14 per cent, well within the RE target. After meeting all revenue expenditure, railways generated Rs 3,200 crore for capital investment from its internal resources," it said.

The railways has over the years approached the Finance Ministry to bear parts of its pension burden.

The statement further stated that in terms of traffic revenue, the railways earned Rs 63,300 crore in 2022-23 as compared to Rs 39,214 crore in 2021-22.

The railways earned Rs 5,951 crore as other coaching revenue in 2022-23 as compared to Rs 4,899 crore during 2021-22.

Sundries revenue stood at Rs 8,440 crore during FY 2022-23 as compared to Rs 6,067 crore in 2021-22.

During 2022-23, the gross revenue stood at Rs 2,39,803 crore as compared to Rs 1,91,278 crore in 2021-22.

Also, gross traffic receipts stood at Rs 2,39,750 crore as compared to Rs 1,91,206 crore in 2021-22.

The total railway receipts in 2022-23 was Rs 2,39,892 crore as compared to Rs 1,91,367 crore the previous year.

According to the statement, the total railway expenditure in 2022-23 was Rs 2,37,375 crore as compared to Rs 2,06,391 crore in 2021-22. The operating ratio in 2022-23 was 98.14 per cent.

In terms of capital expenditure, the capital invested was Rs 1,09,004 crore during 2022-23 as compared to Rs 81,664 crore in 2021-22. Under the railway safety fund, Rs 30,001 crore was spent during 2022-23 as compared to Rs 11,105 crore during 2021-22.