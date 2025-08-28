Thursday, August 28, 2025 | 08:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Aimtron Electronics secures order from Vanix to supply 50K IIoT, AI devices

Aimtron Electronics secures order from Vanix to supply 50K IIoT, AI devices

This order strengthens Aimtron's growth pipeline and is expected to create more new job opportunities as the company scales up production to meet delivery timelines, Aimtron said

The much-anticipated provision of the deal value threshold (DVT) under the Competition Amendment Act 2023, notified on Monday, seeks to capture mergers and acquisitions (M&As) where the deal value exceeds Rs 2,000 crore or where the target company ha

"This partnership with Vanix Technologies (for which an initial pact was signed in December last year) further solidifies Aimtron's position as a trusted partner in the ESDM sector, aligning with the Central Government 's 'Make in India' and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiatives," said Mukesh Vasani, Founder and Chairman, Aimtron Electronics Ltd.

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Last Updated : Aug 28 2025 | 8:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Electronics system design and manufacturing firm Aimtron Electronics on Thursday said it has bagged an order from Vanix Technologies for supplying 50,000 Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) devices.

This order strengthens Aimtron's growth pipeline and is expected to create more new job opportunities as the company scales up production to meet delivery timelines, Aimtron said.

The company, however, did not disclose the financial details.

The production of the first batch will begin in October this year and is expected to be completed before the end of the year, it said.

Over the next five years, the company said it plans to manufacture between 250,000 and 2-million IoT devices, accelerating the adoption of smart manufacturing solutions.

 

"This partnership with Vanix Technologies (for which an initial pact was signed in December last year) further solidifies Aimtron's position as a trusted partner in the ESDM sector, aligning with the Central Government 's 'Make in India' and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiatives," said Mukesh Vasani, Founder and Chairman, Aimtron Electronics Ltd.

The domestic IIoT market is projected to reach $ 7.12 billion in 2025, with significant growth continuing at a CAGR of 21.18 per cent from 2025-2029, reaching $ 15.35 billion by 2029, Aimtron said.

The company said it has been steadily expanding its footprint in the domestic and international markets with its end-to-end ESDM solutions, ranging from circuit design to complete system assembly.

"By combining Aimtron's manufacturing expertise with our innovation, we are addressing India's growing digital infrastructure needs and positioning ourselves as a global leader in the IIoT space," said Ashwani Rana, Chief Executive Officer, Vanix Technologies.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 28 2025 | 8:55 PM IST

