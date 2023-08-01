Home / Economy / News / Jio gains 3 million new subscribers, Vodafone loses 2.8 mn in May: Trai

Jio gains 3 million new subscribers, Vodafone loses 2.8 mn in May: Trai

Reliance Jio continues as the market leader holding more than 50% of broadband market share and 38% of subscriber market share

BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2023 | 6:37 PM IST
Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd has continued to gain subscribers base, outperforming Bharti Airtel in the race to take Vodafone Idea's subscribers, according to data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) on Tuesday.

Broadband subscription
Reliance Jio has added nearly three million new subscribers during the month of May, more than twice of compare to Airtel, which added 1.3 million subscribers in the same period. According to data released by the Trai of May, Vodafone had lost 2.8 million subscribers.
Reliance Jio continues to hold its position as the top wired (8.92 million) and wireless (436.31 million) broadband service provider in India with 51.96 per cent of the market share.
Airtel, although the second-largest broadband service provider, is lagging behind Jio holding 28.78 per cent of the market share for both wired (6.40 million) and wireless (240.21 million) subscribers. Vodafone Idea currently has 14.42 per cent.

User base
Airtel's active user base grew to 100.09 per cent in May from 99.81 per cent in April, while Reliance Jio saw a marginal increase from 93.99 per cent in April to 94.46 per cent in May. Vodafone Idea also saw a miniscule increase from 88.57 per cent in April to 88.88 per cent in May.
Reliance Jio's subscriber market share for May went up from 37.90 per cent in April to 38.17 per cent. Airtel saw a small increase from 32.45 per cent in April to 32.57 per cent in May and Vodafone Idea's market share dropped from 20.45 per cent in April to 20.20 per cent in May.

5G technology
At the moment, Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel are the only operators rolling out 5G services, which launched back in October 2022. Furthermore, earlier Trai had stated that customer support was a crucial factor that influenced users to switch service providers. These two may factor into why these two companies continue to outperform their competition to a significant degree.

Topics :TRAI Vodafone IdeaBharti AirtelReliance JioBS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 01 2023 | 6:37 PM IST

