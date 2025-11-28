Home / Economy / News / Jul-Sep quarter GDP growth shows strength of Indian economy: FM Sitharaman

Jul-Sep quarter GDP growth shows strength of Indian economy: FM Sitharaman

In the current financial year, real GDP has registered an 8 per cent growth rate in the first half of fiscal 2025-26

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman | File Image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2025 | 10:03 PM IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said the September quarter GDP print of 8.2 per cent shows that reforms and fiscal consolidation drove the Indian economy's robust growth and momentum.

"Various high-frequency indicators also point to continued economic momentum and broad-based consumption growth," she said in a social media post.

The economy grew by a higher-than-expected 8.2 per cent, a six-quarter high, as increased factory production in anticipation of a consumption boost from the GST rate cut helped offset deceleration in farm output, according to official data.

"The GDP estimates released today shows the robust economic growth and momentum of the Indian economy. With a Real GDP growth rate of 8.2 per cent for Q2 - FY 2025-26 (July-Sept), India is the world's fastest growing major economy," Sitharaman wrote on 'X'.

In the current financial year, real GDP has registered an 8 per cent growth rate in the first half of fiscal 2025-26.

"The growth has been driven by sustained fiscal consolidation, targeted public investment, and various reforms that have strengthened productivity and improved ease of doing business," the finance minister said.

She further noted that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government is committed to sustaining this growth momentum and advancing reforms that support long-term economic growth.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Nirmala SitharamanQ2 resultsFinance ministerGDP growth

First Published: Nov 28 2025 | 10:03 PM IST

