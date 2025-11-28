Jul-Sep quarter GDP growth shows strength of Indian economy: FM Sitharaman

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said the September quarter GDP print of 8.2 per cent shows that reforms and fiscal consolidation drove the Indian economy's robust growth and momentum.

"Various high-frequency indicators also point to continued economic momentum and broad-based consumption growth," she said in a social media post.

The economy grew by a higher-than-expected 8.2 per cent, a six-quarter high, as increased factory production in anticipation of a consumption boost from the GST rate cut helped offset deceleration in farm output, according to official data.

"The GDP estimates released today shows the robust economic growth and momentum of the Indian economy. With a Real GDP growth rate of 8.2 per cent for Q2 - FY 2025-26 (July-Sept), India is the world's fastest growing major economy," Sitharaman wrote on 'X'.