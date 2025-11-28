Telangana outlines $3 trillion vision for 2047 with focus on human capital

The government of Telangana has set an ambitious target of becoming a $3 trillion economy by 2047, focusing on three pillars — human capital, productivity and investment.

The target is set as part of the Telangana Rising Vision Document 2047, which will be unveiled on December 9. The upcoming Telangana Rising Global Summit to be held on December 8 and 9 in Bharat Future City is set to feature multiple global personalities including former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Tony Blair, Director of Trump Media and Technology Group Eric Swider and members of the UAE Royal Family. Several popular CEOs and founders from the tech and corporate world are also expected to attend the landmark event, official sources in the state government revealed.

The Summit is an opportunity for Telangana to express its growth journey, marking a moment where future partnerships can take shape. The state government is throwing open the ‘Telangana Rising’ vision for the next 22 years, branding it with the caption: “Come, Join the Rise.” Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had personally written to several top global business honchos. “Over the past months, our government has also been diligently preparing the Telangana Rising Vision 2047 document, aligned with the national vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, setting an ambitious roadmap to build a progressive, inclusive and future-ready Telangana. To mark this significant milestone and to showcase Telangana’s transformative journey, from a young state to a progressive, sustainable and future-ready global destination, we are organising the event,” he said.

Who will attend the Telangana Rising Global Summit? Among other important business leaders to grace the Summit are Ludwig Heinzelmann from Deutsche Börse, Winston W, founding partner of Enrission, Bennett Neo from Mandal Wildlife Group and His Highness Sheik Tariq Al Qassimi, Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates. Following the unveiling of the Telangana Rising 2047 vision on December 9, football superstar Lionel Messi will kick the ball in a post-summit celebratory match in Hyderabad. What does the vision document say about the $3 trillion target? “We recognize that incremental change will not suffice. Reaching the $3 trillion milestone demands deep, structural transformation sustained over the next two decades. The reason is straightforward (as detailed in the online appendix): there is essentially only one viable pathway to achieving this aspirational goal,” said a source citing the document.