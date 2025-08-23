Kerala govt approves fresh DA, DR hike for state employees, pensioners

The Kerala government on Saturday approved another instalment of dearness allowance (DA) for state employees and teachers, and dearness relief (DR) for pensioners, Finance Minister K N Balagopal said on Saturday.
The revised payments will take effect from salaries and pensions due on September 1. Staff covered under the University Grants Commission (UGC), the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and medical services will also benefit, he said in a statement here.
The move is expected to add about Rs 2000 crore to the state's annual spending.
"This reflects the government's commitment to employees and pensioners," Balagopal said, noting that this was the second instalment cleared this year.
Two instalments were also granted last year.
He said the state had honoured pay revision promises despite financial strain during the Covid years, with benefits including DA paid in cash from the start of the 2021-22 financial year.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
