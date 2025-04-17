Home / Economy / News / Kerala logged highest inflation in March, Telangana lowest, shows NSO data

Only states with a population of more than 5 million, according to the 2011 census have been taken into consideration

A few states recorded retail inflation above the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI)’s medium-term target of 4 per cent in March. According to data released by the National Statistics Office on Tuesday, Kerala recorded an inflation print of 6.59 per cent, Karnataka 4.44 per cent, and Chhattisgarh 4.25 per cent, respectively.
  This comes in the backdrop of the consumer price index (CPI)- based retail inflation at the national level easing for the second consecutive month to 3.34 per cent in March — its lowest level since August 2019 (3.28 per cent), which was led by a decline in food prices and a high base effect.
  Meanwhile, Telangana at 1.06 per cent recorded the lowest print in March. This was followed by Jharkhand (2.08 per cent), Andhra Pradesh (2.5 per cent), Gujarat (2.63 per cent), and Rajasthan (2.66 per cent).
  Only states with a population of more than 5 million, according to the 2011 census have been taken into consideration. 
 
