Home / Economy / News / Market regulator Sebi now mandates legal entity identifier for FPIs

Market regulator Sebi now mandates legal entity identifier for FPIs

LEI is a unique 20-character code used globally to identify distinct financial entities

Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2023 | 9:07 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has mandated the submission of legal entity identifier (LEI) details for all non-individual foreign portfolio investors (FPIs).

LEI is a unique 20-character code used globally to identify distinct financial entities.

Currently, LEI is only sought voluntarily during registration and know-your-customer (KYC) formalities. However, all existing FPIs have been directed to update their LEI with designated depository participants (DDPs) within six months; failure to do so will lead to the blocking of their accounts.

Furthermore, all fresh registrations will also mandatorily require LEI submission. Accounts of FPIs with lapsed LEIs will be blocked until they are renewed.

In an email communication sent earlier in May, the capital markets regulator had asked DDPs to identify the parent institution as the legal entity, rather than the sub-funds. During that time, DDPs were required to complete KYC at the legal entity level and update beneficial owner data by September 30.

Sebi has recently tightened the disclosure requirements for FPIs with over 50 per cent exposure to a single corporate group and those with aggregate equity holdings of more than Rs. 25,000 crore in domestic equities.

Also Read

SEBI plans to restrict borrowing by AIFs to prevent systemic risk

Sebi lists new norms for high-risk FPIs: What it means for investments

Sebi planning to align foreign VC investment rules with those of FPIs

Sebi plan to prune MF costs: New expense slabs, no additional charges

Sebi pause on 'total expense ratio' sets off rally in AMC shares

FM Nirmala Sitharaman to launch backstop fund, AMC Repo Clearing on Friday

Additional Tier-1 bond issuances likely to a substantial decline in FY24

FM Sitharaman meets delegation of Canadian Pension Plan Investment Board

Reserve Bank of India's digital payment index rises to 359.57 in March

Govt panel recommends centralised cybersecurity protection authority

Topics :Sebi normsFPIs

First Published: Jul 27 2023 | 9:07 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story