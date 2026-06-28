Monsoon challenge puts VB G RAM G's performance under the spotlight

“VB G RAM G will end guaranteed work for workers, which the MGNREGA earlier offered, because of its demand-based nature, under which workers had the right to get work within 15 days of demanding it, with a minimum guarantee of 100 days. VB G RAM G, in contrast, is allocation-based, with a 60:40 fund-sharing ratio between the Centre and the states. This means that if a state government does not release its share of funds, workers will be hit by a lack of work,” Nikhil Dey, member of the MGNREGA Sangharsh Morcha, recently said.

Civil-society groups also said the 60-day pause provision would dilute the MGNREGA’s role as a safety net and reduce the bargaining power of manual casual labour as the scheme acted as a fallback option if farms did not give them a better deal on wages. To all these points, the government states that the broadbased acceptance of the new scheme and its contents is shown by the fact that over 20 states, including some Opposition-ruled ones like Karnataka (which even filed a court case against the scheme) and Punjab (which passed a resolution against the repeal in the Assembly), have notified it while 29 states have made budgetary provisions for it. It said much of the opposition was political in nature and had little to do with workers’ rights. Politics or no politics, the MGNREGA’s real importance was widely acknowledged during times of crisis, particularly the pandemic. With the Centre itself classifying over 100 districts in the country as “highly vulnerable” this year due to a low monsoon, how far VB G RAM G can contribute in alleviating rural distress will be its test of efficiency. So also the claims of a seamless transition from the MGNREGA.