India-EFTA agreement set to be launched on October 1 after long wait

The government is holding a mega event to launch the trade agreement between India and the four-member European Free Trade Association (EFTA) nations, which will come into force from October 1 after a one-and-half-year wait.

The event will be held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, key ministers from the EFTA nations, key government officials as well as several industry participants are expected to attend the programme, government officials said.

“The idea also is to ensure that industry stakeholders are aware of the deal and well-positioned to take full advantage of it,” a government official told Business Standard.

The EFTA bloc comprises four nations — Iceland, Switzerland, Norway, Liechtenstein. The trade, also known as Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA), is a significant step for India to deepen economic integration with an important economic bloc in Europe. This is also India’s first trade agreement that will come into effect with any European nation or bloc. Under the deal, India has promised to reduce tariffs to zero on 80-85 per cent goods from EFTA countries, while receiving duty-free market access on 99 per cent goods. Both sides have excluded most of the agri and dairy products from duty concession to protect farmers.