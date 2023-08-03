Most people think govt was responsible for leak of personal data: Report

- 72% citizens surveyed say their personal data has been leaked
- 56% believe central government offices, databases or staff (EPF, Passport, CoWIN, Aarogya Setu, Aadhaar, Vehicle Ownership, etc.) were responsible for leak
- 81% people who lost data in a leak believe the state or local government offices were responsible
- 7 in 10 citizens surveyed believe one or more of their personal data elements have been compromised
- 50% citizens surveyed say their Aadhaar or PAN or both are in public domain
- 75% hold telcos responsible, while 69% think bank and financial service providers were responsible